Beautiful sunset of Iran’s West Azerbaijan’s blue jewel on the horizon for boat riders

During Nowruz and due to an increase in the level and amount of water of the lake and also the fact that its area has increased compared to the previous year, stranded boats of the past years fall into the water and give a ride among the waves to Nowruz travelers so that everyone can watch and enjoy the revival of the lake.

The current Iranian administration pledged before taking office to restore Lake Urmia.

During President Ebrahim Raisi’s first visit to West Azerbaijan Province, the lake’s revival was made a top priority and the aim was to complete a national project to get water to the lake through a nearby dam.

The project was completed after many years in February and supplied water to the lake.

The project is supposed to transfer 300 million cubic meters of water to Lake Urmia’s basin every year.

Now 65 cubic meters of water flows into the lake every second.