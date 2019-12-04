Azeri Leader Visits with Iranian Exhibitors at Bakutel

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to the 25th edition of Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition –Bakutel- on Wednesday morning.

The Azeri leader also visited the booths occupied by 14 Iranian companies in the exhibition, as well as the pavilion of Iran’s Space Research Center, which has participated in the event for the first time.

During visits with the Iranian exhibitors, Aliyev also held talks with Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

The young Iranian minister briefed the Azeri president on the latest status of Iran’s homegrown satellites, one of which will be sent into orbit within the next few months.

The Azeri president also visited the products of Iran’s “Satplat” start-up, which provides services for smart agriculture, precision farming, and satellite image processing.

The Iranian enterprises participating in the Bakutel seek to sign contracts with the major companies and embark on various projects.

Attended by 238 companies from 23 countries, the Bakutel will run until December 6.