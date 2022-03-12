Saturday, March 12, 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Young elite have special duties at this historic turn

By IFP Editorial Staff
The leader of Iran’s Islamic revolution has said in a message to Iranians students in Europe that the nation’s elite have special duties and responsibilities at this juncture when political and military developments are at a historic turn.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the young elite’s duty in the short term is to recognize the battle lines and go for the right subject and their responsibility in the mid-term is to be prepared to play a role in developments in favor of the righteousness front.

The leader said, “Dear youth, you can shine in these two spheres and bring hope to the group adorned with the blessed name of Islam.”

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the message on the occasion of the 56th annual meeting of the Union of Islamic Student Associations in Europe.

He also wished success for the Iranian students in Europe.

