Saturday, April 29, 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei says workers’ quality of life must be boosted

By IFP Editorial Staff
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says real efforts are needed to boost the quality of life of workers in Iran.

During a meeting with workers, members of worker unions, and officials on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei said wealth was directly related to working and striving.

“In Islam’s view, income should come from trying and working and making efforts; therefore, easy money and wealth, brokering, smuggling, bribery, renting… is against the Quranic logic and God’s orders,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the necessity of fighting domestic corruption and said failing to do so would take away one’s courage to stand up to a bullying governments like that of the United States.

He said protests by workers were justified and called them “helpful to the government and the system.”

“Wherever pertinent apparatuses, like the Judiciary, looked into the matter, they saw that the workers were right,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed workers for separating themselves from the enemy and disallowing ill-wishers from abusing protests and protest gatherings.

Earlier during the meeting, Iran’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Solat Mortazavi gave a briefing on the ministry’s plans in the area of employments, training workers, developing the cooperative sector, etc.

