Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Officials to Resolve Water Shortage in Southern Iran

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has called for the swift resolution of the water shortage problems of people in the south of country, especially Khuzestan province whose people have been holding massive protests in recent days.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the people of Khuzestan have contributed a lot when the country was involved in a war against Iraq; therefore, they should not go through such troubles.

Iran’s Leader made the remarks in a speech on Friday after receiving the second dose of the Iranian-made anti-corona vaccine Barekat.

“During the eight years of holy defence, the people of Khuzestan were at the forefront of the problems and stood up fairly. I watched closely. I witnessed how faithfully and diligently the people of Khuzestan sent their youth, their men, and their women to help. So, these faithful and attentive people should not suffer from these problems.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added that people cannot be blamed and the government officials must take care of their problems.

“We would not have faced the current situation had the necessary measures been taken in time,” the Leader of Islamic Revolution said, urging the officials to pay great attention to the current problems in Khuzestan province.

The leader also called on the next administration to care seriously about this issue in the south.

Over the past week, protesters have taken to the streets in south-western Iran, chanting slogans as they demand access to water for their farmlands and their cattle.

At least five people have been killed in the water protests in Khuzestan and Lorestan. The government blames the deaths on rioters, not the security forces.