Iranian daily Tehran Times refutes claims about Ayatollah Khamenei’s successor

The Washington Post article alleged that Ayatollah Khamenei is ill and that his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been chosen as his successor by “elder clerics.”

Tehran Times dismissed the claims as “baseless,” noting that The Washington Post cited Iran International, an anti-Iranian TV channel “funded by Israel, which has a history of fabricating information about Iran and its officials.”

Tehran Times emphasized that the Iranian constitution stipulates that the next Leader is chosen by Assembly of Experts, whose members are elected by the people every eight years, not by “elder clerics.”

The daily has stressed that past statements and actions of Ayatollah Khamenei also indicate his opposition to his children entering politics, let alone succeeding him.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Mohammadi Araghi, a member of the Assembly of Experts, has confirmed that Ayatollah Khamenei has rejected requests from some assembly members to consider one of his children for future leadership roles.

Tehran Times further confirmed through its sources that Ayatollah Khamenei remains steadfast in his opposition to any of his children succeeding him, and that the Assembly of Experts respects the decision.