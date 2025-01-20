Media WireMiddle East

Yemen’s Houthis says to target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire

By IFP Media Wire
Yemen Houthis

Yemen's Houthis will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to Israel-linked ships after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center has announced.

The HOCC, which liaises between Houthi rebels and commercial shipping operators, also said in an email that if the US, UK or Israel resumed strikes on Yemen, then attacks on vessels affiliated with these countries would resume.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched nearly 100 attacks on ships in the Red Sea, actions they say are in solidarity with Palestinians suffering under Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 46,900 people and wounded over 110,000 Palestinians.

The Houthis have stressed they will stop their attacks if Israel’s war on Gaza stops.

Despite attacks by the United States, Britain and Israel on Yemeni territory, the Houthi military operations have continued unabated.

