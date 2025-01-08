Ayatollah Khamenei: US often miscalculates on Iran

Addressing thousands of people from the holy city of Qom on the anniversary of the Qom uprising against the Pahlavi regime in 1978, the Leader highlighted that during the Pahlavi era, Iran was a “strong castle for US interests,” but the Revolution emerged from the stronghold, catching Americans off guard.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that even after the Revolution, Americans have continued to make errors in their assessments of Iran. Those who are intimidated by American policies should take note of these miscalculations.

He explained that the enemy’s “soft war” involves spreading lies and creating a gap between reality and public perception.

The Leader urged Iranian media and cultural institutions to counteract this by breaking the illusion of enemy power and preventing their propaganda from influencing public opinion.

The Leader also addressed the question of why Iran engages with European countries but not with the United States, explaining that the US had once dominated Iran, and its enmity towards the country and the revolution is deeply rooted and persistent.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The US has suffered huge defeat in Iran, will leave no stone unturned to act with hostility.”

In contrast, European countries, while not friends, do not share the same level of animosity, he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Iranian president’s firm stance against the Zionist regime and U.S. support for it, which resonated positively with the Iranian people.