Iran’s Leader expresses condolences over martyrdom of two senior judges in Tehran

The prominent judges — identified as Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53 – were assassinated in a terrorist attack at the Supreme Court building in downtown Tehran on Saturday.

The judges worked on cases fighting crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism.

In a message on Saturday, the Leader extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the two judges over their sad demise.

The Leader said that Razini had been a target of an assassination attempt by ill-wishers in the past and had been suffering pains as a veteran, adding that two of his brothers had also been martyred.

Ayatollah Khamenei asked God Almighty to grant their patient families mercy and solace.

In a message, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the two judges in a “cowardly” and “inhumane” terror attack, emphasizing that security and law enforcement forces should take immediate action to identify the perpetrators of this crime.