Iran’s Leader expresses condolences over martyrdom of two senior judges in Tehran

By IFP Media Wire
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered his condolences over the martyrdom of two high-profile Iranian judges in an attack in Tehran.

The prominent judges — identified as Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53 – were assassinated in a terrorist attack at the Supreme Court building in downtown Tehran on Saturday.

The judges worked on cases fighting crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism.

In a message on Saturday, the Leader extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the two judges over their sad demise.

The Leader said that Razini had been a target of an assassination attempt by ill-wishers in the past and had been suffering pains as a veteran, adding that two of his brothers had also been martyred.

Ayatollah Khamenei asked God Almighty to grant their patient families mercy and solace.

In a message, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the two judges in a “cowardly” and “inhumane” terror attack, emphasizing that security and law enforcement forces should take immediate action to identify the perpetrators of this crime.

