Over 90% of homes destroyed or damaged in Gaza: UN

Some 436,000 housing units — 92% of Gaza’s homes — have been affected, with 160,000 destroyed and 276,000 severely or partially damaged, OCHA said.

Additionally, more than 1.8 million people are in urgent need of emergency shelter and essential household items.

The UN announced on its website that approximately 90% of the population across Gaza have been displaced, many of whom have been forced to move repeatedly, “some 10 times or more.”

“Much of Gaza is rubble, while Israeli airstrikes and military operations have damaged or destroyed around 60 per cent of buildings, including homes, schools and hospitals,” according to the UN.

“The relentless bombing campaign has pushed healthcare to the brink, the solid waste system has collapsed, causing serious environmental and health risks, and the water system has been drastically cut,” it added.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect at 11:15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours’ delay.

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 110,700 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.