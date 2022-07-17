Sunday, July 17, 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei pardons many prisoners on occasion of Eids

By IFP Editorial Staff
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted prison terms of over 2,272 convicts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and Eid Ghadir, two great Islamic Eids.

Eid al-Adha marks the day on which Allah spared the Prophet Abraham, of the need to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

Eid Ghadir marks the day on which the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) declared his cousin and son in law, Imam Ali, as his successor and the ummah’s wali (leader) after his departure.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued an order to that effect upon a proposal by the Iranian Judiciary chief Gholamhossien Mohseni Ejei.

Ayatollah Khamenei pardons many prisoners or commutes their jail terms on various occasions throughout the year. He does so in line with Article 110 (11) of the Constitution of the Islamic republic of Iran.

