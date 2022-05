Khamenei said the late cleric was highly knowledgeable and his attractive speeches were a rich source for a large number of Iranian youths.

The leader described the loss of Ayatollah Fateminia as unfortunate and a cause of sorrow.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also extended his condolences over the departure of Hojatoleslam Fateminia to the religious seminaries, the ulema and the family of the late cleric.

Hojatoleslam Fatemini died of an illness on Monday. he was 76.