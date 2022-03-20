Ayatollah Khamenei offers condolences over death of Iranian cleric

In a message to the late cleric’s father Hojatoleslam Ali Shafiei, Ayatollah Khamenei said Mohsen Shafiei played a valuable role in scientific, social and academic fields of Khuzestan province [in southern Iran] and that he was an asset for the future.

The leader said, “The passing of this hard-working, serving and prudent scholar is a loss which I pray to God to make it possible to compensate.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed for divine mercy for Hojatoleslam Mohsen Shafiei.

Hojatoleslam Mohsen Shafiei, who was the head of the leader’s office in Khuzestan’s universities for 11 years, passed away on Saturday. He was also a university lecturer.