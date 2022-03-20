Sunday, March 20, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

Ayatollah Khamenei offers condolences over death of Iranian cleric

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences over the passing of Iranian cleric Hojatoleslam Mohsen Shafiei.

In a message to the late cleric’s father Hojatoleslam Ali Shafiei, Ayatollah Khamenei said Mohsen Shafiei played a valuable role in scientific, social and academic fields of Khuzestan province [in southern Iran] and that he was an asset for the future.

The leader said, “The passing of this hard-working, serving and prudent scholar is a loss which I pray to God to make it possible to compensate.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed for divine mercy for Hojatoleslam Mohsen Shafiei.

Hojatoleslam Mohsen Shafiei, who was the head of the leader’s office in Khuzestan’s universities for 11 years, passed away on Saturday. He was also a university lecturer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks