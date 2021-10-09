Ayatollah Khamenei lauds national police as solid pillar of security

IFP Editorial Staff
The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has described Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic as one of the solid pillars of security in the country.

In a message on the occasion of Iran’s National Police Week, Ayatollah Khamenei said the valuable role of the police has become more prominent in recent years.

“Cooperation and assistance to the bodies in charge of some public services, such as what we have seen in the interaction with the Task Force Against Coronavirus, is another aspect of this organization’s values,” the Leader wrote in his message.

“Everyone in the force – especially officials and managers – should try to improve the level of services…and by their function, raise the value of the law enforcement force in the eyes of the public,” the Leader added.

Iran’s National Police Week is held from October 9 to 15.

Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been praised internationally for its achievements against organized crime and drug trafficking especially in border areas.

