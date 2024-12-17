Iran Leader: End of resistance a ‘misconception’

In a meeting on Tuesday with a group of women on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, the Prophet’s daughter and Imam Ali’s wife, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted, “It is Israel that will be eradicated.”

During the meeting, the Leader highlighted that despite the move taken in Syria to topple Bashar al-Assad’s government, the resistance is far from over.

The Leader affirmed that the spirit and ideology of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar, the two martyred leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas resistance movements, remain alive.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that Israel, thinking it could encircle Hezbollah forces through Syria, is the one that will ultimately be uprooted.

The Leader also emphasized the importance of vigilance against the subtle tactics of the enemy, specifically urging women to be cautious and not to be deceived by slogans and temptations.