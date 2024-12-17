IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran Leader: End of resistance a ‘misconception’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized that the belief held by the United States, the Israeli regime, and some of their allies regarding the end of resistance is entirely mistaken.

In a meeting on Tuesday with a group of women on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, the Prophet’s daughter and Imam Ali’s wife, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted, “It is Israel that will be eradicated.”

During the meeting, the Leader highlighted that despite the move taken in Syria to topple Bashar al-Assad’s government, the resistance is far from over.

The Leader affirmed that the spirit and ideology of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar, the two martyred leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas resistance movements, remain alive.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that Israel, thinking it could encircle Hezbollah forces through Syria, is the one that will ultimately be uprooted.

The Leader also emphasized the importance of vigilance against the subtle tactics of the enemy, specifically urging women to be cautious and not to be deceived by slogans and temptations.

