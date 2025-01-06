New details emerge from 29-month hostage ordeal in Iran’s Rasht

The incident, which began in February 2022 and involved severe physical and psychological torture, resulting in the death of a middle-aged woman and leaving the survivors in a fragile mental state.

According to Khabaronline news outlet, the ordeal began when the leader of the kidnappers, who had infiltrated the family’s life through a job in Hashtgerd, near the capital Tehran, lured the family members to a house in Rasht.

The captors used various methods to control their victims, including administering sedatives and threatening to kill their children.

The family, including Morteza Alamkhah, his wife, three children, and other relatives, were subjected to extreme conditions, such as being chained and given only bread to eat.

The captors also forced the family to transfer their assets, including money, gold, and property, to the kidnappers.

The situation came to an end when a dispute over the division of the stolen assets led to the kidnappers’ arrest.

The police investigation revealed the extent of the family’s suffering, and the captors were subsequently detained. The family continues to struggle with the psychological aftermath of their captivity.