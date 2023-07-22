Ayatollah Khamenei urges highest punishment for, handing over of criminal who violated Holy Quran

In a message issued following the defiling of the Holy Quran in the European country, Ayatollah Khamenei said all Islamic scholars agree that the individual who violated the Quran must receive the highest punishment.

The Leader called the sacrilege of the Holy Quran a bitter, conspiratorial, and dangerous incident and stressed the government of Sweden has to hand over the criminal to the judicial apparatuses of Islamic countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “Sweden’s government, too, should know that, by supporting the criminal, it has taken an offensive posture against the Islamic world, and has attracted to itself the hatred and hostility of all Muslim nations and many of their governments.”

“The behind-the-scenes conspirators, too, should know that respect for and the glory of the Holy Quran will increase and its rays of guidance will grow more brilliant with each passing day; the likes of this conspiracy and those responsible for them are too small to be able to prevent that increasing brilliance”, reads Ayatollah Khamenei’s message.