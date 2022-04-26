Ayatollah Khamenei: A new world order emerging with US weakening daily

Ayatollah Khamenei said this year’s Quds Day is different from the previous years. He said Palestinian youths are now making great sacrifices and the Zionist regime is resorting to any crime with the support of the US and Europeans.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Palestinian people are powerful, albeit oppressed, as they do not allow the Palestinian issue to slip into oblivion.

The leader added that the Quds Day is a good opportunity to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Ayatollah Khamenei strongly criticized the actions of some Islamic countries regarding the Palestinian issue, saying, “Unfortunately, some of the Islamic states acquitted themselves very badly and are not even prepared to talk about the issue of Palestine, and they think they can help Palestine through establishing ties with the Zionists, while this is a grave mistake.”

He said Egypt’s normalization with Israel did not result in a decrease in crimes by Zionists against Palestinians and their desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque in the past 40 years.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that today, the world is on the verge of the formation of a new international order, which has emerged after the bipolar and unipolar orders.

The leader said in this age, the US has been weakening by the day. Referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine, he added that the Ukraine war must be viewed in light of the emergence of the new world order, which will be followed by some difficult convolutions.

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that under the current circumstances which are so complex, all countries, most notably, the Islamic Republic of Iran, have a duty to have a soft and hard presence in the new world order in order to preserve their national interests and security and avert getting marginalized.