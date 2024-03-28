Ayat. Khamenei: Gaza ‘main winner’ of Israeli regime’s war 

During a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Tehran on Thursday,

Ayatollah Khamenei acclaimed Palestinians as the prevailing force in the ongoing Israeli regime’s war, attributing their steadfastness to divine intervention and emphasizing their enduring dignity despite adversities.

Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the Zionist regime’s atrocities against Gazans, highlighting the regime’s inability to suppress the resistance despite its military might and international backing.

He asserted that the failures of the Zionist regime were indicative of a divine phenomenon, foreseeing ultimate victory for Gaza.

In response, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad expressed gratitude for Iran’s steadfast support and commemorated the legacy of the late General Qassem Soleimani in supporting Palestinian cause.

Al-Nakhalah went on to underscore the unity and resolve of Gaza’s people and resistance factions.

He affirmed the solidarity between Hamas and Islamic Jihad, reaffirming Gaza’s commitment to perseverence until final victory.

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad expressed confidence that with divine assistance, Gaza would triumph over its oppressors and emerge victorious from the ongoing struggle.