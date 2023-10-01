Sunday, October 1, 2023
Artistic tapestry of felting: Mahmoud Hallajian’s legacy in Iran’s Ramsar

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Felt-Making Art

In the picturesque city of Ramsar in the Mazandaran province, a tale of artistry and heritage was woven into the fibers of felt.

Mahmoud Hallajian, a young artisan, bore the legacy of felt-making, passed down through generations in his family.

At the tender age of 15, he became a maestro in the delicate craft of felting, swiftly mastering its nuances and intricacies.

Felt, the humblest of floor coverings, harbored within it the essence of history and tradition. Its creation required more than just skill; it demanded a deep understanding of wool’s natural properties.

The melding of fibers through moisture and pressure gave birth to financial felt, a simple yet enchanting art form. Unlike conventional substrates formed by weaving, felt was a unique masterpiece, molded by the hands and heart of an artist.

Mahmoud Hallajian’s journey was a tapestry of creativity and elegance, a testament to resilience and passion. Through the years, he not only preserved the family legacy but enhanced it with his innovative touch.

Felt, once a common household item, now stands as a symbol of heritage and artistic prowess, embodying the spirit of Ramsar and the soul of its people.

