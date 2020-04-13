Art Dubai Online Catalogue Displaying Iranian Works of Art

Art Dubai is one of the leading international art fairs held at the Madinat Jumeirah in the UAE. In recent years, the annual event has turned into a major platform for major art galleries from around the world.

Consisting of four gallery sections (Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Residents), the fair displays a selection of works of art from different countries.

The 14th edition of Art Dubai was scheduled to be held from March 25-28 March, but the outbreak of the novel coronavirus forced the organizers to delay the event. The international fair is going to take place from March 17-20, 2021.

Considering a change in the fair plans, Art Dubai has begun to hold virtual forums and programs in recent days. The exhibition has also released an online catalogue, including the works of art that were planned to go on display in Dubai.

The online catalogue includes more than 500 works of art presented by the art galleries participating in the fair.

The catalogue also involves the works from a number of Iranian artists. Dastan’s Basement, Khak Gallery, Mohsen Gallery, and Saradipour Art Gallery from Iran have taken part in the virtual exhibition and their works have gone on display in the online catalogue.