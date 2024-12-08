IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsMiddle East

Report: Armed group attacks Iranian embassy in Damascus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israeli strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

A group of armed militants has entered the Iranian Embassy in Damascus following the fall of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government on Sunday and damaged the building, according to reports and images published by various media outlets.

Al Arabiya network released footage showing individuals entering the diplomatic mission of Iran, a stanch supporter of the Syrian government during the years of insurgency and foreign-backed militancy that ravaged the Arab nation.

Sabereen News Telegram channel also shared images of the embassy after the armed group’s entry, reporting that the intruders looted and stole items from the premises.

Following the armed opposition groups’ rapid advances in Syria in recent days, they managed to take control of Damascus, announcing an end to Assad’s rule.

