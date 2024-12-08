Report: Armed group attacks Iranian embassy in Damascus

Al Arabiya network released footage showing individuals entering the diplomatic mission of Iran, a stanch supporter of the Syrian government during the years of insurgency and foreign-backed militancy that ravaged the Arab nation.

Sabereen News Telegram channel also shared images of the embassy after the armed group’s entry, reporting that the intruders looted and stole items from the premises.

Following the armed opposition groups’ rapid advances in Syria in recent days, they managed to take control of Damascus, announcing an end to Assad’s rule.