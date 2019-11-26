Arab Poachers of Houbara Bustard Arrested in Iran

An Iranian environmental official said on Tuesday that the two foreign illegal poachers have been caught at the airport of Shiraz for hunting and carrying 5 houbara bustards.

He said the hunters have been handed over to the judicial authorities for legal procedures.

Houbara bustard, a large terrestrial bird living in the arid habitats of Iran, has become a popular game bird for the illegal hunters coming from the Persian Gulf Arab states in recent years.

The large bird, native to Southwest Asia and North Africa, is in danger of extinction mainly due to hunting.

The illegal hunting of a houbara bustard in Iran carries a fine of up to 200 million rials.

The natural habitats of houbara bustard in southern Iran, mainly near the cities of Lar and Lamerd in the province of Fars, have in recent years encountered the problem of rich Arab poachers interested in falconry.

The hunters come to Iran from the Persian Gulf Arab countries to hunt houbara bustard with their trained birds of prey.

The poaching of houbara bustards in wintertime, destruction of its natural habitat, and the disappearance of plains for agricultural or industrial application have put the endangered species in danger of extinction in the southern regions of Iran, as in the provinces of Kerman, Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Yazd, Bushehr and Khuzestan.