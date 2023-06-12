Arab Parliament expresses support for Syria’s sovereignty

The legislative body of the 22-member intergovernmental organization of Arab states made the statement at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

The members of the Arab Parliament commended the return of the Syrian parliamentarians to their seats in the legislature and wished them success in the tasks entrusted to them.

“The Parliament called on the Arab countries, the international community and donors to support Syria in order to improve its developmental, economic and social conditions, and to adopt initiatives, projects and investments on its soil that contribute positively to the promotion of development, reconstruction and sustainable growth,” SANA said.

The Arab Parliament also encouraged more Arab involvement with the aim of reaching a purely Syrian-Arab solution to the crisis in Syria, away from any external interference.

The Arab Parliament reaffirmed its strong position regarding the issue of Palestine as the “central” issue of the Arab nations, calling for the liberation of Palestine and restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

The Arab Parliament also adopted the “For Palestine” campaign launched by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), urging the international and regional organizations to support the Palestinian cause so that 2023 will be the year of peace.

Arab government representatives in Cairo voted on May 7 to return Syria to the Arab League after a 12-year suspension. All 13 of the 22 member states that attended the session endorsed the decision.

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011, citing an alleged crackdown by Damascus on opposition protests. Syria said the move was “illegal and a violation of the organization’s charter.”

Syria was one of the six founding members of the Arab League in 1945.