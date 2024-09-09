Iran rejects Israeli claims of targeting Tehran-related base in Syria

Kanaaani told reporters on Monday, as confirmed by the Syrian government, a center related to the country’s army and Defense Ministry has been targeted during the attack.

At least 14 people were killed and dozens more injured in the Israeli missile attacks on an area near the Syrian city of Masyaf in the central province of Hama on Sunday night.

Kanaaani warned that the Israeli regime has opened new windows of fire against itself by insisting on excessive demands regarding the Gaza ceasefire and continued attacks on the enclave, Lebanon and Syria.

The spokesperson pointed out such crazy behavior will have no achievements for the Zionists and their supporters.

He added that the Israeli regime’s attacks on neighboring states prove the regime’s crimes are not limited to Palestine, showing it knows no boundaries in committing atrocities while seeking the spillover of the war.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran has a moral, humane and legal responsibility to defend Palestine.