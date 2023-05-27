Analyst: Talks with Europe won’t solve JCPOA case; Iran needs direct talks with US

Hassan Beheshtipour said a removal of the unilateral US sanctions on Iran will not be achieved unless Tehran engages in direct talks with Washington over the fate of the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“I emphasize that Iran will not get anywhere through talks with Europe, and that Europe is not seeking to help with the JCPOA [revival], because it does not have the ability and this has been proven,” he said.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said exchanges of indirect messages with the US have been going on for weeks, and that “good progress” has been achieved.

He said the government does not publicize the indirect negotiations with the US in order not to negatively affect public feelings.

The talks on revitalizing the JCPOA remain stalled since 2021 due to what Tehran calls Washington’s foot-dragging on an effective removal of sanctions.