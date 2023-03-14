Analyst: Iran adroitly thwarted anti-Tehran resolution at IAEA

Hassan Beheshtipour, in an exclusive interview with ISNA, added that an anti-Iran IAEA resolution would have had a negative impact.

He said any resolution is bad and cannot be treated merely as a piece of paper. The political commentator added that Iran should avoid questioning the agency in its statements because the IAEA is the only nuclear oversight body.

Beheshtipour also said he pushes back on the idea that IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi should condemn Israel because it’s not Grossi’s job to do that.

He stressed that Grossi’s balanced statement during his recent visit to Iran shows that the trip was successful, most notably regarding the 84% enriched uranium particles found in Iran.

Beheshtipour in other remarks said for all the politicization by the IAEA, Iran should make an effort to resolve its disputes with the agency and avoid playing into the hands of its enemies.

He maintained that if technical differences between Iran and the IAEA are resolved, the US and the Europeans will have no excuse vis-à-vis Iran.

Beheshtipour noted that the European countries and the US predicted that the recent unrest in Iran would force Tehran to back down or to collapse, and now that none of those predictions have come true, they have no choice but to return to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.