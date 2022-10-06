Analyst: Iran attacked militants in Iraqi Kurdistan after demands not met

Seyyed Reza Sadr al-Hosseini, in an extensive interview with ILNA, said in interactions with Iraqi officials during the past years, Iran has sought to keep the separatist groups beyond its borders in check, but the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) did not take Iran’s warnings seriously.

He also slammed the Kurdish government for cooperating with the extra-territorial governments, like the United States, at the cost of national interests of neighboring countries.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the bases ‘belonging to Israeli regime and anti-Iranian groups’ who exploit the northern region of Iraq with missiles and suicide drones last Wednesday.

Sadr al-Hosseini said the regional government in Iraq lacks control in issues related to the US and Israel and their ties to the militants in the region.

He outlined that the IRGC operation was in the interest of both Iran and Iraq, as the foreign-backed militants disturb security in both countries.