Amid Abdollahian: Initial agreement reached to release frozen Iran assets

Amir Abdollahian made the announcement in a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Wednesday.

He added that a delegation from a foreign country visited Iran on Tuesday to pursue the matter, holding talks with the Iranian Central bank officials as well as the Islamic Republic’s economic and Foreign Ministry officials.

Amir Abdollahian also said he and Fuad Hussein discussed a range of issues including the necessity of land visa waiver for tourists from both countries.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that Iran and Iraq will see an increase in the number of tourists from each other given that the Covid pandemic has subsided in the two countries. He said the tourism industry can play a key role in expanding bilateral ties.

Amir Abdollahian noted that during the tenure of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, trade between Iran and Iraq has increased 4.5 times.

The foreign minister of Iran said during the meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, he underlined the key role of Iraq in the region and thanked Baghdad for its efforts to help regional countries find common ground on their disputes.

Amir Abdollahian once again welcomed the Iraqi government’s efforts to restart talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He added that he and his Iraqi peer also welcomed the truce in Yemen and underscored the necessity of lifting the humanitarian blockade on the country.

Amir Abdollahian stressed that the two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and that both Tehran and Baghdad support the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq touched on the situation in Syria.

Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to the occupation of parts of Syria by foreign countries. He stressed that the Syrian people should be able to decide their future independently and without foreign interference and violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity