All Products Needed to Deal with Corona Produced Inside Iran: VP

An Iranian Vice President says the Islamic Republic does not need to import equipme‌‌nt to deal with the coronavirus, as all the needs are met inside the country.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said on Tuesday that except for the first few days of the outbreak, Iran has not imported any equipment to deal with the virus.

All hospital equipment, ICU room stuff, and other facilities are now being manufactured by Iranian knowledge-based companies, he noted.

He further noted Iran is now exporting testing kits, saying eight knowledge-based companies have been able to receive the necessary permits for the export of the kits.

According to Sattari, significant projects are currently being implemented by these companies in the fields of medicine, vaccines and medical equipment.

“These companies have played an important role in the production of masks, and protective equipment for nursing staff to deal with COVID-19,” Fars News Agency quoted him as saying during a ceremony in the southern city of Bushehr.

He said the Islamic Republic can produce one million cellulose diagnostic kits per day, and 1.5 million PCR diagnostic kits a month.