Report: Albanian police seize control of terror group MKO’s HQ

According to Tasnim news agency, the new restrictions preclude individuals from entering or leaving Camp Ashraf 3 without police permission.

The move came after the Albanian government ratcheted up its pressure on the MKO terrorists stationed at the camp.

Tirana has even banned KMO ringleader Maryam Rajavi, who is currently in France, from entering Albania. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama had already said in an TV interview that the MKO cannot use Albania to wage war against Iran.

He had noted that Albania has no intention of going to war with Iran, and will not accept anyone who seeks to cash in on Albania’s hospitality.

The Albanian government’s pressure on the MKO, particularly after an attack by Albanian riot police on Camp Ashraf 3 in mid-2023, has touched off a wave of criticism and protests from members of the terrorist group.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO’s acts of terror.