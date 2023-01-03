Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Ahvaz in fog amid air pollution in Iranian megacities

Ahvaz

Thick fog has significantly reduced visibility in the cities of the southern Iranian province of Khouzestan, especially the capital Ahvaz.

The visibility level is now down to just 50 meters in such cities as Abadan and Khorramshahr due to dense fog and humidity levels of 100 percent.

Similar conditions also overwhelmed other cities which snarled up traffic.

