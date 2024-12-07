IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentFeatured News

Severe air pollution forces school closures across Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Pollution

Educational activities for kindergartens, preschools, and exceptional schools in Iranian capital Tehran and several other cities have been suspended for Saturday and Sunday and primary schools switched to online classes due to severe air pollution. 

The decision follows a meeting of the Emergency and Air Pollution Task Force on Friday night, which found air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups during the period.

Tehran’s Emergency Management Director issued an orange-level air quality alert, advising residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to minimize outdoor activities from Saturday through Monday due to expected poor air quality.

In West Azarbaijan province, schools in four counties are closed on Saturday due to air quality concerns.

In-person education for preschool, elementary, and middle school students in the provincial capital Urmia have been halted, with online classes in place.

Similarly, in Mahabad, Oshnavieh, and Shahindezh, preschool and elementary education shifted to remote learning.

In Isfahan, no school or office closures are in place, but vehicle restrictions are enforced to reduce pollution.

Authorities say they continue monitoring polluting entities to enforce compliance with environmental regulations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks