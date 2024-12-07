Severe air pollution forces school closures across Iran

The decision follows a meeting of the Emergency and Air Pollution Task Force on Friday night, which found air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups during the period.

Tehran’s Emergency Management Director issued an orange-level air quality alert, advising residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to minimize outdoor activities from Saturday through Monday due to expected poor air quality.

In West Azarbaijan province, schools in four counties are closed on Saturday due to air quality concerns.

In-person education for preschool, elementary, and middle school students in the provincial capital Urmia have been halted, with online classes in place.

Similarly, in Mahabad, Oshnavieh, and Shahindezh, preschool and elementary education shifted to remote learning.

In Isfahan, no school or office closures are in place, but vehicle restrictions are enforced to reduce pollution.

Authorities say they continue monitoring polluting entities to enforce compliance with environmental regulations.