Heavy traffic in northern Iran roads as Tehran residents flee pollution during closures

The decision, made by the Tehran Air Pollution Emergency Committee, aimed to protect public health during the peak of pollution, however, the influx of vehicles, coupled with snowfall and rain, has resulted in heavy traffic congestion, especially on the Kandovan and Haraz highways leading to the provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan.

Colonel Hadi Ebadi, the acting head of Mazandaran province’s road police, reported extremely heavy traffic on major roads, including the Kandovan route from Shahrestanak to Nesa and the Tehran-North Freeway.

Ebadi urged travelers to drive carefully, manage their trips, and adhere to traffic laws to ensure safety.

The Iranian capital and several other cities have been hit by severe air pollution over the past week, forcing schools and universities to rely on remote leading.