Schools, universities, offices in Tehran province closed due to air pollution

This closure includes public and private institutions, except for banks and essential health and service centers, according to the Deputy for Urban Affairs of Tehran Province governor.

This comes as the Meteorological Organization issued an orange-level warning for worsening air pollution, predicting unhealthy air quality in eight cities, including the capital Tehran.

The agency cautioned that without controlling pollution sources, air quality may reach hazardous levels.

The stagnant atmospheric conditions forecast for Wednesday and Thursday will lead to increased pollution in major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Arak, Tabriz, Urmia, Qazvin, Karaj, and Qom.

This situation is expected to result in unhealthy air for all population groups.

In high-traffic areas, pollution indices could escalate to dangerous levels if emissions from stationary and mobile sources are not mitigated.

Authorities urge residents to minimize outdoor activities and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health during this period of deteriorating air quality.