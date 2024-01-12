Afghan migrant dies, four wounded in mine blast on Iran-Iraq border 

Ali Abbas Shafeie said that the migrants sought to illegally enter Iraq through the Iranian border on Thursday night and stepped on a mine three kilometers into the Iraqi territory.

Shafeie said Iranian officials made the coordination with Iraqi officials to deploy a demining team in order to clear a passage for the transfer of the dead body and taking the wounded to the hospital in Mehran.

For the past decades, Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan migrants who have fled the harsh economic conditions in their home country. Some of them also use Iran as a conduit to reach Turkey and Europe in the hope of better living conditions.