Friday, January 12, 2024
type here...
IncidentsIFP Exclusive

Afghan migrant dies, four wounded in mine blast on Iran-Iraq border 

By IFP Editorial Staff

A mine explosion on the border between Iran and Iraq claimed the life of an illegal Afghan migrant and injured four others, the governor of the western Iranian town of Mehran said on Friday. 

Ali Abbas Shafeie said that the migrants sought to illegally enter Iraq through the Iranian border on Thursday night and stepped on a mine three kilometers into the Iraqi territory.

Shafeie said Iranian officials made the coordination with Iraqi officials to deploy a demining team in order to clear a passage for the transfer of the dead body and taking the wounded to the hospital in Mehran.

For the past decades, Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan migrants who have fled the harsh economic conditions in their home country. Some of them also use Iran as a conduit to reach Turkey and Europe in the hope of better living conditions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks