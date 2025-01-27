Afghan acting PM urges increased security cooperation with Iran

Mawlawi Mohammad Hassan Akhund, in a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in Kabul emphasized Afghanistan’s readiness to exchange information and expand cooperation in this area.

Regarding water rights issues, he stressed Afghanistan’s commitment to Iran’s water rights, stating that ensuring Iran’s water rights from the Hirmand River is a religious, ethical, and humanitarian obligation for Afghanistan, even without a treaty.

He emphasized the need to use all capacities and resources to strengthen and expand relations in all areas, given the many common interests and affinities between the two nations.

Mawlawi Mohammad Hassan Akhund expressed gratitude to the Iranian people for hosting Afghan refugees and migrants for the past five decades.

He also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s attention to the importance of helping the respectful return of undocumented individuals.

For his part, Foreign Minister Araghchi referred to the Iranian administration’s determination to advance good neighborliness policy.

He stated that his visit to Afghanistan aims to strengthen interactions with the country to ensure the interests of both nations and address concerns and challenges related to security, water, migration, and the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Araghchi described security as a common concern for both countries and emphasized the importance of increased cooperation to prevent and combat terrorist elements and groups, saying Iran is ready for this purpose.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring the security of all ethnicities and groups in Afghanistan, particularly the Shia and Persian-speaking communities.

Araghchi also noted Iran’s hosting of Afghan refugees and migrants over the past five decades and stressed the importance of Afghanistan’s cooperation in organizing the issue.

He emphasized that the international community should assist in this regard.