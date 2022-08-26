AEOI head: Iran seeking production of 10,000-megawatt nuclear power

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Friday in the southern Iranian city of Bushehr at a ceremony to launch a project for construction of a desalination plant in the Bushehr nuclear power plant, along the Persian Gulf.

He said the desalination plant with a capacity of 70,000 cubic meters will satisfy the needs of the people in Bushehr for potable water.

A day earlier, during the opening ceremony of a gamma radiation project in the northwestern Iranian city of Bonab, Eslami said an ongoing global fuel crisis has made the use of nuclear energy more relevant.

He said Iran should become a hub for designing and building nuclear power plants in the coming years, adding it has a 20-year plan related to the use of nuclear energy to produce electricity.