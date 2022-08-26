Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEnergyPoliticsNuclear

AEOI head: Iran seeking production of 10,000-megawatt nuclear power

By IFP Editorial Staff
Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says construction of a 10,000-megawatt nuclear power plant to generate electricity in line with production of clean energy is high on the agenda for the Iranian atomic energy organization.

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Friday in the southern Iranian city of Bushehr at a ceremony to launch a project for construction of a desalination plant in the Bushehr nuclear power plant, along the Persian Gulf.

He said the desalination plant with a capacity of 70,000 cubic meters will satisfy the needs of the people in Bushehr for potable water.

A day earlier, during the opening ceremony of a gamma radiation project in the northwestern Iranian city of Bonab, Eslami said an ongoing global fuel crisis has made the use of nuclear energy more relevant.

He said Iran should become a hub for designing and building nuclear power plants in the coming years, adding it has a 20-year plan related to the use of nuclear energy to produce electricity.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks