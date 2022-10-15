AEOI’s deputy chief says enemies should persue diplomacy with Iran

Behrouz Kamalvandi said Iran is now invincible when it comes to its nuclear program due to a range of reasons.

Kamalvandi added that apart from the supply of radiopharmaceuticals inside Iran despite sanctions, 400 to 500 thousand people are using Iranian drugs outside the country.

He however rejected as a lie the enemies’ claim that sanctions have nothing to do with drugs.

Kamalvandi also said Iranians will soon hear good news about reactors and radiopharmaceuticals.

He stressed that the situation of radiotherapy and other fields, including brachytherapy for treatment brain cancers is very good.

Kamalvandi said the enemy is portraying Iran’s nuclear industry as being only about enrichment while much work has been done in the fields of radiopharmaceutical and agriculture and enrichment constitutes only a small part of Iran’s nuclear program.

Kamalvandi said the enemies do not want Iran to have nuclear industry at all and that’s why they claim Iran is pursuing other goals.