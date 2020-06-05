Advisor to President Rouhani says Trump Will Fail in Nov. Election

An advisor to Iran’s president says he is sure Donald Trump will fail in the upcoming presidential election which is slated for November 2020.

Hesameddin Ashena said in a tweet on Friday that Iran knows US President Donald Trump will leave office in November, so he needs to give more concessions than his predecessor Barack Obama.

“You are going down on November 3 and we know that. So you’ll need to offer much more than Obama did!” reads his message.

The tweet came shortly after Donald Trump said in a tweet “Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!”

Referring to the release of a Navy veteran from Iranian custody, Trump said that a pact with Tehran could be tenable.

Then in another tweet the US president said “So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very excited. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after US Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now.”

Right after Trump’s tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif replied to him saying that “We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates’ efforts. And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table.

Your advisors—most fired by now—made a dumb bet. Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it.”