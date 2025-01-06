Advisor to top Iranian diplomat rejects rumors about FM’s family matters

During this visit, which lasted over two and a half hours, Araghchi expressed his appreciation for the efforts and dedication of the Diplomatic Women’s Association and its president, Ms. Lavasani, as well as all those involved in organizing the event.

Following this visit, rumors ricocheted around social media that Ms. Ahmadvand is Araghchi’s second wife and that she does not observe the hijab rule on social media.

While strongly rejecting the rumors as “baseless”, Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran, an advisor to the foreign minister, addressed the claims he said have been made by “radical” people regarding the new wife of Araghchi.

Ranjbaran clarified that Ms. Ahmadvand married the foreign minister over six years ago after his previous marriage ended.

He added that Araghchi and his wife have a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter and that none of the foreign minister’s family members maintain a social media presence.

He described Ms. Ahmadvand as a housewife with no employment outside the home.

Ranjbaran also condemned the circulation of fake images and profiles purporting to be associated with Araghchi’s family, deeming such actions unethical and unlawful.