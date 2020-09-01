A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Army Air Defence Chief: Iran Has Had 1,600-Percent Progress in Making UAVs

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: We Owe Our Security to Vigilance of Air Defence

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- We’d Better Fight Ourselves Instead of ‘Coronavirus’ [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- US Now Confronting UNSC Instead of Iran: Ex-Diplomat

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Students to Go to School This Week in All Parts of Iran Except for Red Zones

2- Pompeo’s Special Mission in Mideast: Besieging Iran on Agenda

3- Iran’s Football under Threat of Suspension Once Again

* FIFA Warns Iran’s Football Federation about Interference of Gov’t in Sports

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Defends Women’s Rights against Violence, Aggression: VP

Iran Newspaper:

1- People’s Trips in Recent Holidays to Result in Another Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak

Javan Newspaper:

1- ‘Death to America’ Chanted in America

2- Iran Exporting Medical Knowledge-Based Products to Four Continents

3- Iran’s Leader Praises Vigilance of Air Defence

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Europe Playing with Iran: Keeping Tehran in JCPOA While Trying to Extend Arms Bans

2- Fire in UAE as First Israeli Flight Lands

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Isolated Thanks to Trump’s Policies

2- Rouhani: All Ministries Must Contribute to Expansion of Foreign Relations

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Former DM Dehqan Preparing for Candidacy in 2021 Presidential Votes

2- Coronavirus of US Elections [Editorial]