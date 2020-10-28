A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: It Makes No Difference to Iran Who’ll Win US Elections

2- French Envoy Summoned to Iran’s Foreign Ministry

Afkar Newspaper:

1- US, Israel Plot to Besiege Iran to End Up in Bigger Failure: Official

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Why Zangeneh? US Move to Ban Iran’s Oil Minister Widely Covered in World

2- JCPOA in Biden’s Time

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Has Nothing to Do with US Elections: Spokesman

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Level of Iran-US Conflict Changed

2- Unknown Virus May Be Involved in Death of Migratory Birds

* Will We See Mass Deaths of Birds in Iran’s Gorgan Gulf Again?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Eight Iranians Listed among 1,000 Top Artists of 21st Century

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Sanctions Impeded Import of Flu Vaccine: MP

2- Zarif: Iran Develops Initiative to Settle Karabakh Conflict Forever

Iran Newspaper:

1- Dark Autumn Day for Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran

2- Oil Minister: I Sacrifice My Life, Assets, Reputation for Iran

3- Iran Peace Initiative on Desks of Baku, Yerevan Governments

Javan Newspaper:

1- Americans Escape to Safe Zones for Fear of Post-Election Civil War

2- Public Outrage over Khartoum-Tel Aviv Deal

3- Coronavirus Breaks All Records on Tuesday

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Muslim World to Make Those Who Offended Prophet Muhammad Regret

2- Fire Set to US Ballot Boxes: Texas on Standby to Suppress Protesters

3- Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Break Records

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Getting Stronger as Air Pollution Increases

Mardom Salari Newspaer:

1- 694 Iranian Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Patients

2- World Outraged by Macron’s Insults

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Wear Your Mask Fellow Iranian!

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Big Victory on Verge of US Elections: Trump Sends Third Conservative to US Supreme Court

2- Oil Minister: Sanctions on Me Are Washington’s Passive Reaction

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Why Rouhani and Zarif Don’t Talks about French Government’s Insult to Prophet Muhammad?