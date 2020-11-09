A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Why Is Biden’s Cabinet Important

2- Biden Government and Wall of Iran-US Hostility

3- From Calling Biden a Zombie to End of Blue-Red Game to Reach White House

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Analyst: Why Should Anyone Be Opposed to Improved Iran-US Ties?

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- What’s in Biden’s Mind?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: World Watching How New US Leaders Act

2- How Biden and Trump Differ When It Comes to Mideast Policy?

3- Earthquake in Trumpists Camp [Editorial]

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Another Dark Day in Iran’s COVID-19 Calendar

2- Iran and the New US

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: US Must Use New Opportunity to Make Up for Past Mistakes

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- If Biden’s Team Shows Honesty, There’s No Reason for Not Reaching Deal: Expediency Council Member

Iran Newspaper:

1- Shamkhani: American People Rejected Bullying

Javan Newspaper:

1- US’ Hand of Iron Now Turns Velvet

* Democratic Presidents of US Were Most Hostile to Iran

2- Iran Opens Traditional Medicine Centre to Treat Coronavirus

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US Hostility towards Iran Didn’t Start with Trump, So It Won’t End with Biden

2- Trump and Biden Supporters Line Up against Each Other

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Plan for Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Unity Speech against Trump’s Division

2- Does Biden’s Victory Mean US Return to JCPOA?

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Team of Rivals in Biden Administration

* Speculations about Next Cabinet Line-up

2- War of Votes before or After US Elections

3- Biden’s Positive Signal for OPEC Plus