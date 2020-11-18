A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Structural Weak Points of US Revealed

2- Japan’s Economic Growth at Highest Level in Contemporary History

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Is Trump Going to Create Crisis? Suspicious Last-Minute Moves

2- Rouhani: Iran’s Economy to Thrive

3- German Chamber of Commerce: We’re Major Business Partner for Iran

Etemad Newspaper:

1- US Needs Afghanistan for Action against Iran, Russia, China

2- Madness Caused by Defeat: Trump Planned to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites

Iran Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Removal of Bans, Iran’s Return to Commitments Won’t Take Much Time

2- Rouhani: Aid Package Planned for Businesses Affected by Lockdown

3- The Happiness Lost in Coronavirus Time

Javan Newspaper:

1- Escaping Afghanistan and Iraq While Showing Military Gesture!

2- Kissinger: China-US Confrontation May Lead to War

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Fox News: US Election Fiasco Has Just Begun

2- Al Saud Can’t Be Reformed, It Must Be Overthrown

3- Iranian Kit for Rapid Diagnosis of COVID-19 Unveiled

4- Democrats, GOP Clash over Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran Starts Mass Production of Rapid COVID-19 Test

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Trump Policies on Iran Failed

2- Iran’s Harsh Reaction to Trump’s Plan to Attack Atomic Centres

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- New Kits Can Diagnose Coronavirus Infection in 20 Minutes

2- Rouhani Was OK with Lockdown, but Gov’t Bodies Asked for Some Time: Spokesman

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Two Blatant Mistakes on Iran’s Inflation Issue

2- Has Qalibaf Been Banned from Running for 2021 Elections?