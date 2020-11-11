A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Armenian Government May Fall

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Vaccine Shakes Economy

2- Fraud Debates Heated as US Prosecutor Orders Investigation

3- Trump’s Controversies Not Going to End

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- With Putin’s Mediation, Karabakh War Gets Over

2- Iran to Use All Capacities to Prosecute Those Involved in Gen. Soleimani Killing: Foreign Ministry

3- Rouhani at SCO Summit: US President-elect Must Get American People’s Message of Change

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Nights of Quarantine: Cost of Quarantine in Tehran Is IRR 280,000 Billion

2- Celebration in Baku, Shock in Yerevan

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Continue Int’l Cooperation against Terror, Smuggling of Narcotics

2- End of Karabakh War with Russian Mediation

Iran Newspaper:

1- 11,000 Sunni Martyrs Show Unity of Shiites and Sunnis

2- A Test for Iran’s Ties with China and Russia

3- Now It’s Time for New US Leaders

4- Return of Peace of Caucasus

Javan Newspaper:

1- Powerful Clemency in November: 157 Security Prisoners Released on Anniv. of Nov. Riots

2- Celebration in Baku, Anger in Yerevan

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Chaotic States of America: Trump Urges Supporters to Come to Washington

2- Armenia Surrenders: Outraged People Attack Parliament, PM’s Office

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- End of War with Overnight Deal

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Sudden Ceasefire in Karabakh

2- US Plan for Return to JCPOA

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Nurses Can No More Tolerate Coronavirus Limbo

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Will Reformists Choose Zarif as Their Presidential Candidate?

2- Rouhani: New US Leaders Must Recognize Their Nation’s Resolve for Change