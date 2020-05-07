A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 7

Hedieh Lahiji
IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

  • Abdul Mahdi Secretly Requests Parliament to Re-Elect Him
  • Good Production Immunizes Economy against Viruses: Iran Leader
  • Rouhani: Extension of Arms Embargo on Iran to Have Dire Consequences
  • Switzerland, Germany Mediate between Hamas, Israel

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

  • Rouhani: I Insisted on Changing National Currency to Make People Convenient

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

  • Rouhani Threatens P4+1: A Report on Iran-US Diplomatic Confrontation over Arms Embargo
  • Health Ministry: Over 100,000 Infected with COVID-19 in Iran
  • Hot Autumn Coming: Where Will US-China Tension Go?

 

Etemad Newspaper:

  • Regular, On-Time Payment of Wages Natural Right of Workers
  • Rouhani Says US Must Repent, Return to JCPOA, Apologize, Pay Compensation

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

  • Extension of Iran’s Arms Embargo to Have Dire Consequences: Rouhani
  • US Top General Acknowledges Advanced Technology of Iran’s Nour Satellite

 

Hamshahri Newspaper:

  • Solutions to Improve Ease of Doing Business
  • Rise in Number of Coronavirus Infections in Iran

 

Iran Newspaper:

  • Iran’s Borders Reinforced in Post-Corona Era
  • Workforce’s Natural Rights Must Be Respected: Iran Leader

 

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

  • Upward Trend of Coronavirus in Iran after Several Days of Decrease
  • Iran Will Never Accept Violation of UNSCR 2231: Rouhani

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

  • Leader: Surge in Production Possible When Iran Can Put Satellite into Orbit
  • US to Release Iranian Scientists: Reuters

 

Khorasan Newspaper:

  • Iran Leader: Use Your Satellite-Building Minds to Boost Production
  • IAEA Breaks Record of Inspecting Iranian Sites

 

Shargh Newspaper:

  • Rouhani: Americans Realized What Mistake They Had Made

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

  • Medal of Courage for Cowards of Ain al-Assad
  • 23 More Americans Rewarded for Injuries They Suffered in Iran Attack
  • UK Second Slaughterhouse of Coronavirus in the World

