A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
- Abdul Mahdi Secretly Requests Parliament to Re-Elect Him
- Good Production Immunizes Economy against Viruses: Iran Leader
- Rouhani: Extension of Arms Embargo on Iran to Have Dire Consequences
- Switzerland, Germany Mediate between Hamas, Israel
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Rouhani: I Insisted on Changing National Currency to Make People Convenient
Ebtekar Newspaper:
- Rouhani Threatens P4+1: A Report on Iran-US Diplomatic Confrontation over Arms Embargo
- Health Ministry: Over 100,000 Infected with COVID-19 in Iran
- Hot Autumn Coming: Where Will US-China Tension Go?
Etemad Newspaper:
- Regular, On-Time Payment of Wages Natural Right of Workers
- Rouhani Says US Must Repent, Return to JCPOA, Apologize, Pay Compensation
Ettela’at Newspaper:
- Extension of Iran’s Arms Embargo to Have Dire Consequences: Rouhani
- US Top General Acknowledges Advanced Technology of Iran’s Nour Satellite
Hamshahri Newspaper:
- Solutions to Improve Ease of Doing Business
- Rise in Number of Coronavirus Infections in Iran
Iran Newspaper:
- Iran’s Borders Reinforced in Post-Corona Era
- Workforce’s Natural Rights Must Be Respected: Iran Leader
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
- Upward Trend of Coronavirus in Iran after Several Days of Decrease
- Iran Will Never Accept Violation of UNSCR 2231: Rouhani
Kayhan Newspaper:
- Leader: Surge in Production Possible When Iran Can Put Satellite into Orbit
- US to Release Iranian Scientists: Reuters
Khorasan Newspaper:
- Iran Leader: Use Your Satellite-Building Minds to Boost Production
- IAEA Breaks Record of Inspecting Iranian Sites
Shargh Newspaper:
- Rouhani: Americans Realized What Mistake They Had Made
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Medal of Courage for Cowards of Ain al-Assad
- 23 More Americans Rewarded for Injuries They Suffered in Iran Attack
- UK Second Slaughterhouse of Coronavirus in the World