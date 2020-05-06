A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.



Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iraq Cannot Bear Costs of Cracking Down on ISIS Alone: Speaker

2- French Senate Opposes Macron’s Plan to End Lockdown

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: We Won’t Let Economy Fall Down in Post-Corona Era

2- Coronavirus Epidemic Still at Peak in Tehran: Official

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- New Details of IRGC Boats’ Move to Surround US Warship

2- China’s Isolation? EU Says Will Be More Pragmatic Towards Beijing

* US Vows to Reconsider Ties with China

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Hope We’ll Be Able to Reopen Schools in White Areas

2- Beijing on Standby for Hard War with US: Reuters

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Next Parliament Won’t Be Submissive: MP

2- COVID-19, A Post-Modern Disease: Iranian Philosopher

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Japan PM to Rouhani: Iran Plays Key Role in Region; US Pressures Rejected

2- Baghdad Issues Order for Massive Operation against ISIS Remnants

3- Iran Exports First Corona Diagnosis Kit to Germany

Iran Newspaper:

1- Post-Corona Era: An Opportunity to Break Sanctions

2- Rouhani Praises Efforts of Teachers, Esp. During Corona Era

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iranian Kit in Medical Heartland of Europe

2- Allies against Trump’s Corona Delusions

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Russia Slams US Blocking of IMF’s Granting of Loan to Iran

2- US Has No Right to Activate Snapback Mechanism against Iran: EU Diplomats

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US Treasury to Borrow Trillions of Dollars to Counter Economic Consequences of COVID-19 Pandemic for Second Time

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Conservatism against Trumpism: Bush Delivers Speech against Trump’s Handling of COVID-19 Crisis

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Tehran, Tokyo Once Again Stress Friendship, Cooperation