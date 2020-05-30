A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 30, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- UN Warns about Big Disaster in Yemen

2- US Threatens to Sanction Tankers Carrying Fuel to Venezuela

3- US to End Sanction Waivers in 60 Days

4- Qalibaf Elected as New Speaker of Iran Parliament

Afkar Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: We Won’t Bow to Any Enemy

2- US Must Either Admit Defeat or Keep Being Isolated: Iran

3- IRGC Aerospace Commander: We Have No Limit in Transfer of Technology to Car Industry

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Legacy Is Full Destruction of JCPOA

* US Returns JCPOA-Related Nuclear Sanctions

* What Does It Mean Five Months Before US Elections?

2- Larijani Appointed as Advisor to Iran’s Leader, Member of Expediency Council

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Takes Four Long Strides toward Smart Country

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Says Good Nuclear News Coming

2- Trump vs Twitter: US President Signs Order to Limit Social Media

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Digital Economy Instead of Oil-Dependent Economy: Rouhani

2- US’ Last Blow to Destroy JCPOA: Sanction Waivers Lifted

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Four ICT Infrastructure Projects Launched by Rouhani

2- Larijani Appointed as Leader’s Advisor, Member of Expediency Council

3- Series of Cyber-Attacks Put Israel on Verge of Disaster

4- Iran to Expand Scope of Its Presence in High Seas

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Black Americans Rise against Trump in Several States

* Trump Urges Police to Shoot at Protesters

2- Over 100 Vessels Join IRGC Navy

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Aerospace Chief: No Limit in Transfer of Defensive Technology to Car Industry

2- Oil Price Decrease Stops Bin Salman’s Ambitious Plans

3- US in Chaos: Trump Orders Forces to Shoot

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Zagros on Fire: Iran’s Forest Organization Calls for Help from Gov’t, Armed Forces

2- Black Monday: Protests Erupt across US against Police’s Killing of Black American

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Trump a Virus against Freedom

2- Larijani Appointed Advisor to Leader, Member of Expediency Council

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader’s Decree for Ali Larijani

2- Qalibaf Elected as Parliament Speaker