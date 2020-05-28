A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
- A Parliament with Expert MPs Can Be in Charge of All Affairs
- Iran Leader Sends Message to Opening Session of 11th Parliament
2. Most Indebted Country Threatens Most Credible Country with Sanctions!
- US President Says Will Soon Announce China Sanctions
3. Trump’s Tweets Validated
- Twitter Warns US President
Afkar Newspaper:
- Americas New Centre of Coronavirus Spread: WHO
Ebtekar Newspaper:
- Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Imam Khomeini’s Passing Anniversary
- Tsar Confronting Corona
2. Will COVID-19 Challenge Putin in Russia?
Etemad Newspaper:
- Iran, Afghanistan to Legalize Cross-Border Traffic
- Tehran, Kabul to Continue Probe into Harirud Incident
2. Parliament’s Priority Must be Livelihood of Lower Classes
- Iran’s Leader Sends Message to 11th Parliament Opening
Ettela’at Newspaper:
- Goals of Establishment Can Be Achieved by Maintaining Independence of Branches: Rouhani
2. Whole Resistance Movement to Enter War with Israel Should Tel Aviv Make Mistake: Nasrallah
Iran Newspaper:
- President Announces Roadmap for Cooperation between Government, Parliament
2. Economy, Culture Iran’s Top Priorities
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
- Iran’s New Parliament Opens with Leader’s Message
2. US Uses Violence in Response to Justice Demands: Iran Foreign Ministry
Kayhan Newspaper:
- Israel to Perish in Next War: Hassan Nasrallah
2. Trade between Iran, Venezuela Has Nothing to Do with US: Rouhani
3. US Police Brutality against Blacks Never-Ending: Iran Foreign Ministry
4. Saudi Network Admits Trump’s Defeat in Confronting with Iran
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
- Iran’s Influence on US Elections
2. Tehran in Full Harmony with Kabul on Border Incident: Foreign Ministry
Sazandegi Newspaper:
- Russia Sends 14 Fighter Jets to Libya to Support Military Group in Tripoli
2. President Rouhani Orders to Draft Laws on Domestic Violence
Vatan-e Emrouz Newspaper:
- US Hegemony Rebuked
- Third Iranian Oil Tanker Reaches Venezuelan Waters