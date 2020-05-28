A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

A Parliament with Expert MPs Can Be in Charge of All Affairs

Iran Leader Sends Message to Opening Session of 11th Parliament

2. Most Indebted Country Threatens Most Credible Country with Sanctions!

US President Says Will Soon Announce China Sanctions

3. Trump’s Tweets Validated

Twitter Warns US President

Afkar Newspaper:

Americas New Centre of Coronavirus Spread: WHO

Ebtekar Newspaper:

Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Imam Khomeini’s Passing Anniversary

Tsar Confronting Corona

2. Will COVID-19 Challenge Putin in Russia?

Etemad Newspaper:

Iran, Afghanistan to Legalize Cross-Border Traffic

Tehran, Kabul to Continue Probe into Harirud Incident

2. Parliament’s Priority Must be Livelihood of Lower Classes

Iran’s Leader Sends Message to 11th Parliament Opening

Ettela’at Newspaper:

Goals of Establishment Can Be Achieved by Maintaining Independence of Branches: Rouhani

2. Whole Resistance Movement to Enter War with Israel Should Tel Aviv Make Mistake: Nasrallah

Iran Newspaper:

President Announces Roadmap for Cooperation between Government, Parliament

2. Economy, Culture Iran’s Top Priorities

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

Iran’s New Parliament Opens with Leader’s Message

2. US Uses Violence in Response to Justice Demands: Iran Foreign Ministry

Kayhan Newspaper:

Israel to Perish in Next War: Hassan Nasrallah

2. Trade between Iran, Venezuela Has Nothing to Do with US: Rouhani

3. US Police Brutality against Blacks Never-Ending: Iran Foreign Ministry

4. Saudi Network Admits Trump’s Defeat in Confronting with Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

Iran’s Influence on US Elections

2. Tehran in Full Harmony with Kabul on Border Incident: Foreign Ministry

Sazandegi Newspaper:

Russia Sends 14 Fighter Jets to Libya to Support Military Group in Tripoli

2. President Rouhani Orders to Draft Laws on Domestic Violence

Vatan-e Emrouz Newspaper:

US Hegemony Rebuked